

Source : GoDaddy Friday, December 23, 2016 1:30PM IST (8:00AM GMT) NYSE:GDDY(NYSE:GDDY) GoDaddy Helps CompuBrain Become a Leading Domain Name Provider for Small Businesses in Gujarat Gurgaon, Haryana, India GoDaddy, the world’s largest technology provider dedicated to small businesses, today announced that it has helped Ahmedabad-based – CompuBrain become a one-stop shop for domain name registration and digital services. Through GoDaddy, CompuBrain has successfully provided 80% of their customers with ideal domain names for their businesses.



CompuBrain offers its customers a comprehensive suite of products and services including Internet reputation management, SEO, social media marketing, website design, and its flagship service — domain registration and hosting. Additionally, with GoDaddy’s Domain Buy Service, CompuBrain has digitized the businesses of many reputed brands and helped them get the perfect domain name for their brand.



“We were looking for a trusted partner that understands the importance of having an appropriate domain name in today’s competitive world. GoDaddy has been an ideal partner by helping us differentiate our services in a cluttered marketplace with products like the Domain Buy Service. The three-step Domain Buy Service has enabled our clients to get their ideal domain by contacting and negotiating with the current owner on their behalf,” said Mr. Bijoy Patel, Business Head of CompuBrain. “GoDaddy has helped us become a one-stop shop for domain name needs and digital services, with over 10,000 domain names registered in the last five years.”



“GoDaddy also offers comprehensive value added services, supporting us in our mission of helping businesses grow online. With the help of GoDaddy’s 24/7 customer support and a dedicated account manager who serve as a powerful binding factor, our business has grown immensely,” added Mr. Patel.



GoDaddy offers its partners and resellers a ‘one-stop-shop’ for all relevant online products and solutions including access to integrated Web solutions spanning domain registration, email, hosting, website building, marketing tools and aftermarket domain services.



“At GoDaddy, while serving over 14 million small businesses worldwide, we understand the journey that a small business experiences while establishing its unique online identity in the market. We are dedicated to building a robust and vibrant partner and reseller ecosystem to support India’s rapid Internet growth,” said Nidhi Hola, Senior Director-Marketing, GoDaddy India. “By equipping our partners and resellers with the right online tools, information and support, we are helping them better serve their customers as well as enabling them to grow their business”.



