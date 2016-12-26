Excellon Software Forays into the Privileged GST Suvidha Provider League

Excellon Software Pvt. Ltd., a pre-eminent Sales and Distribution Management Software provider has come a long way since its inception at the turn of the millennium. The company has been recently shortlisted as the GST Suvidha Provider (GSP) by the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN).

The Goods and Service Tax Network (GSTN) which is in-charge of building the most complex tax framework, allowed for experienced IT/ITES/BFSI companies to come ahead and propose their suitable solution to fit in the role of a (GSP) – GST Suvidha Provider. Excellon Software qualified as one of India’s only 34 GSPs by demonstrating their technical competence and serious commitment towards smooth transitioning of the taxpayers to GST.

Excellon Software with its extensive experience in the field of cloud-based innovative and robust IT software solutions ticked off all the GSP criteria. On being shortlisted as one of India’s authorized Goods and Service Tax Providers, the company’s Co-founder & COO Mr. Vinod Tambi said, “We are honored and delighted to be shortlisted as one of the GST Suvidha Providers. The idea of being a part of something so enormous and ability to contribute towards building a better India is exciting to all of us. For a reform as huge as GST, technology has to be at the forefront. And we at Excellon Software are committed to providing accessible and reliable technology to cater to scores of businesses across the country. We are also looking to partner with other Application Providers to integrate with our GSP Services. A lot of hard-work and dedication has gone into this project and we are extremely excited about the road ahead of us. As a GST Suvidha provider we are focused to deliver convenient and innovative solutions to assist our clients with their tax filing process and ensure a smooth transition into the biggest tax reform the country has ever seen.”



About Excellon Software

Excellon Software Pvt. Ltd. is a 20-year veteran in the field of IT software innovation and boasts of clients that includes Automobile, Consumer durable and Industrial Manufacturing giants. The company provides Software solutions to automate sales, service and distribution networks of companies across verticals.