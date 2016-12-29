Ekdooteen.com Makes Social Media Solutions Pocket-friendly

Make way Madhuri Dixit, Ekdooteen.com has a whole new meaning for start-ups and small businesses. Ekdooteen.com is an automated social media solution, solving digital marketing woes. After months of testing, Ekdooteen.com launched in December to cater to the needs of interesting businesses that lack the time, expertise and resources required to optimize social media marketing. Currently based out of Delhi, Ekdooteen.com is already serving multiple clients across the country.



Working on a SAAS (Software As A Service) model, the Ekdooteen.com software is licensed on a subscription basis and is centrally hosted; offering affordable and result oriented social media packages starting at just Rs. 9,999 per month. There are three packages available – Ek, Doo and Teen – the deliverables under each of which are clearly defined.









Ek



Rs. 9, 999 Platforms – Facebook

Profile Set Up and Optimization

10 Posts, 1 Cover Photo

1 Creative Strategy

Email Support

Basic Analytics – Assessment of Likes & Reach

Response management

200 Page Likes



Do





Rs. 19,999 Platforms – Facebook, Instagram and 1 of your choice (Twitter, Pinterest, Google+, LinkedIn)

Profile Set up and Optimization

20 posts, 2 Cover Photos

Email & Chat Support

2 Creative Strategies, 1 Campaign

Analytics/ Key Performance Metric Report

Response management

500 Page Likes



Teen



Rs. 29,999 Platforms – Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, LinkedIn

Profile Set Up and Optimization

30 posts a month, 4 Cover Photos

Dedicated Account Manager

Chat & On-call Support

4 Creative Strategies, 2 Campaigns

Analytics/Key Performance Metric Report – Assessment of Likes, Reach, Demographics, Devices used, People talking and Competitive Analysis

Response Management

Up to 4 Print Collaterals

1000 Page Likes



Ekdooteen.com is a custom-made solution for SMEs, startups, restaurants, cafés, small business owners or anyone who needs social media management, trigger conversations without having to burn a hole in their pocket.



Having run a successful digital media agency for half a decade, Director and Founder, Shokey Malik says, “It's like hiring your own virtual social media team comprising of experienced professionals, at a cost less than hiring an intern. What's not to like?” To ensure transparency and convenience, Ekdooteen.com offers a user-friendly web dashboard and an IOS mobile application for clients. This allows easy access to real time updates from all enlisted social media platforms, eliminating the need to decode and understand complex insights from various social media channels. Once the user is logged in, they can send requests for posts, view the content bucket, give their feedback, browse through all scheduled posts, and review data analytics at the touch of their fingertips.



The competitive pricing comes with no compromise on quality, clearly stated deliverables and timelines. Managing social media and churning out content are fairly different when it comes to delivering results that matter. With this ideology at its core, Ekdooteen.com will create regular content across digital platforms to increase engagement and drive conversations. To know more about the packages or to sign up, visit ekdooteen.com. Keep up with what they’re up to on Facebook, Twitter & LinkedIn