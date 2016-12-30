Deltin Poker Tournament Powered by Adda52 is Back with a INR 1.5 Crore Prize Pool

As we welcome the New Year 2017, Adda52.com – India’s Largest Poker Site, and Deltin Royale – India’s Largest and Most Luxurious Casino, is announcing another edition of ‘Deltin Poker Tournament Powered by Adda52’. The tournament has upped the prize pool to INR 1.5 Crore. The first edition of the year 2017 will be a 6-day fest that is scheduled to take place from 22nd Feb – 27th Feb.



With a wide range of guaranteed tournaments, Indian poker players can take a shot in bigger prize pool tournaments in the six-day poker fiesta that will start on 22nd Feb with an online event, namely, 5K Warm Up on Adda52.com and will be followed by live action aboard Deltin Royale Casino in Goa with 10K Kickoff event on 23rd Feb.



Stimulating the poker appetite of a player, next in line are biggest prize pool tournaments – DPT 60K High Roller with a guaranteed prize pool of INR 50,00,000 and ‘Adda52 35K Main Event’ with a guaranteed prize pool of INR 55,00,000. To uphold the poker action, the players can further showcase their skills in ‘10K+5K Bounty’ and ‘15K 6-Max PLO Event’.



Online satellites will run on Adda52.com from 2nd Jan till 21st Feb. Players can play satellites for Adda52 Main Event on every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday for a buy-in of INR 1500 and Satellites for DPT 60K High Roller on every Wednesday and Friday for a buy-in of INR 3750. The winners of DPT 60K High Roller satellite will also get an accommodation for 5 days / 4 nights (worth INR 10,000 on twin sharing).



DPT Mega Satellite will take place every Saturday and Sunday for a buy-in of INR 5000 providing players a chance to win tickets to Adda52 35K ME and DPT 60K High Roller along with 5 days/4 nights stay in Goa. Furthermore, they can play Super Satellite and win entry tickets to all 6 events along with accommodation for 6 days / 5 nights and flight tickets (economy class worth INR 10,000).



Deltin Poker Tournament presented by Adda52 Tournament Schedule :-





Tournament Day Buy-in (INR) Prize Pool (INR) 5K Warm Up (RE) (Online @ adda52.com) 22nd Feb 5,000 5,00,000 10K Kickoff (RE) 23th Feb 10,000 15,00,000 DPT 60K High Roller (FO) 24th Feb 60,000 50,00,000 Adda52 35K

Main Event (RE) 25th Feb 35,000 55,00,000 10K+5K Bounty (RE) 26th Feb 15,000 10,00,000 15K 6-Max PLO Event (RE) 27th Feb 15,000 10,00,000



About Adda52

Adda52.com is a gaming portal owned by Gaussian Networks Pvt Ltd. Gaussian Networks believes in the highest values of business conduct. Adda52 has been certified from iTech labs for fair play and random number generator (RNG). The company has also tied up with multiple banks and payments gateways to process payments of customers. The company also facilitates its users to reach out for any query on e-mail ([email protected]) or call (1800-3000-0611, 9AM to 12PM, Mon-Sun).



All the card games offered at Adda52.com are completely secure and legal to play in India and run 24×7 in Ring, Tournament, Sprint and Sit n Go formats. The site currently offers 4 poker variants – No Limit Texas Hold’em, Pot Limit Omaha, Omaha Hi/Lo and Crazy Pineapple at various stakes.

