Daily 5 Lacs GTD Tournaments at kqpoker.com

Kqpoker.com is an extremely popular and a very rapidly growing online poker site in India. We are in the forefront of online gaming in India and are known to offer promotions frequently. And we are extremely happy to announce that we are now offering, some very thrilling, cash-loaded promotions (KQOL, KQPH, LCS) and outstanding bonuses (KQSIGN, RELOADBONUS). These promotions with huge rake backs can be taken advantage of by online poker players across India. A first time depositor player can avail a rake back up to Rs. 5,000; while a second time depositor player gets a rake back up to Rs. 2,500.





Starting with AFTERNOON BLISS 18K GTD RA TURBO at 12:00 AM, the catalogue of twenty four tournaments run and conclude with CLOSING BELL 12K RA TURBO at 1:00 AM. The thrilling run of twenty four tournaments happen almost back to back with a small intermission of thirty minutes in-between. It is like a thrilling roaster coaster ride with loads of adrenaline rush for our online Indian poker players. And that is not all, that we offer. Some of our tournaments offer huge guarantees like HI ROLLERS 70K GTD 2RE, TOP DAWGS 65K GTD RA, and BIG BOYS 45K GTD RA.



On a daily basis, kqpoker.com hosts various online poker tournaments offering a total prize pool of 5 Lacs GTD. The dynamic tournament structure of kqpoker.com drives the enthusiasm of any poker player out there in today’s poker realm.



The “Tournament Lobby” of kqpoker.com is loaded with vibrant varieties of poker tournaments like:





Freeze outs (FO) – Re-Buy and Add-on not available. Rebuy-Add-ons (R+A) – Both Re-Buy and Add-on available. Re- entry Tournaments (RE) – Tournaments with Re-Entry, but no Add-on. Re-Buy Tournaments – Tournaments with Re-Buys, but no Add-on. Deep Stacks – Tournaments with a huge initial starting Stack. Turbos – Tournaments with blinds increasing on a faster pace.

To avail this cash-loaded opportunity, register for the tournaments and get rich. There is a lot of dough to bag. And in case, if you are still not a member of kqpoker.com, you have all the more reasons to sign up without wasting any more time. Why? Because when you become a member of kqpoker.com you get Rs. 5000 as rake back bonus.



That’s our way of saying a big thank you!!!

Photo Caption: Play Daily 5 lacs GTD at kqpoker

