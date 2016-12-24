CMAI Welcomes the Amendments in the Packaged Commodities Act

Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) expressed their appreciation towards Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, Hon’ble Minister of Textiles, Government of India and Shri Ram Vilas Paswan, Hon’ble Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India, to have exempted loose garments from the Packaged Commodities Act.



As per the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Act 2011, there were no clear labelling guidelines for loose garments, which made it difficult for apparel retailers to demarcate the labelling procedure between the pre-packaged and loose garments, thus causing unnecessary inconvenience during inspections at apparel retail showrooms. The provisions of the Act were very severe for any offense and Directors of the Company were directly responsible for the same.

Loose garments by their definition and usage should not have been under the ambit of the Packaged Commodities Act. These were archaic laws that were irritants for Apparel Retailers.



Now, with the new notification, loose garments are out of the purview of this act and the labelling norms simplified.



In case of readymade garments sold to consumer in pre-packaged form, mandatory labelling along with size of the garments needs to be mentioned in metres or centimeters. Further, details such as S, M, L, XL, XXL etc. will be treated as additional declaration.



Sharing his views on the reform, Rahul Mehta, President, Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) whilst welcoming the decision said, “This move by the Government of India is a game changer for the Apparel Industry. It not only gives us the ease of doing business but also provides freedom from the undue demands of the inspectors and their inspector raj. I am thankful to the Ministers and the Government of India for taking this progressive step to resolve a long standing demand from the Apparel Industry.”



While speaking on this new reform, Mr. Siddharth Bindra, Managing Director, BIBA, commented, “I take this opportunity to thank Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani Ji, Hon’ble Minister of Textile, Government of India and Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji, Hon’ble Minister for Consumer Affairs, Government of India for their patient hearing and understanding of our industry’s problem and resolving it at lightning speed. Removal of readymade garments from Packaged Commodities Act is a landmark step which will certainly help in the ease of doing business and development of the apparel business in India.”



