Centenary Body FTAPCCI Unveils its Vision and Mission for Next 100 Years

FTAPCCI proposes to set up an IPR Facilitation Center, ADR Centers, International Trade Promotion Center; Incubation Centers: Ravindra Modi, President of FTAPCCI

From a ‘trade' oriented body, FTAPCCI transformed itself into full-fledged 'Industrial' Federation in the last 100years, Anil Reddy Vennam, Chairman, Centenary Committee.

President of India Shri Pranab Mukherjee graces Centenary Celebrations of India's one of the oldest industrial bodies—FTAPCCI here in Hyderabad on Friday at HICC.



The apex body representing the interests of Industry, Trade & Commerce in both of the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh came into existence in the year 1917. It took birth in those days where it had few businessmen like Raja Parmandass, Dewan Bahadur Ramgopal, Sri Hormusji who thought it fit to form a Chamber of Commerce for Hyderabad. They named it Hyderabad (Deccan) Chamber of Commerce. The first President of the Chamber was Sri Parmandass. The Chamber was trade-oriented in the beginning.





The Celebrations kick started in last July and will conclude in July 2017. It branded its milestone journey as ‘Shatak Shatak Pragati', and a logo is uniquely designed depicting 100 by two wheels.



President Shri Pranab Mukherjee, graced the centenary celebrations on 23rd December and launched a film depicting its 100 years journey. A unique film "Shatak Shatak Pragati" was produced to highlight the 100 glorious years of incessant empowerment of Industry, Trade, and Commerce.



Shri ESL Narasimhan, Governor of TS and AP and Shri Mohd Mahmood Ali, Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana graced the celebrations.



Today is a red letter day in the history of FTAPPCI informed Anil Reddy Vennam, Chairman of Centenary Committee. FTAPCCI is one of the oldest industrial bodies to celebrate centenary celebrations. From a 'trade' oriented body, FTAPCCI transformed itself into full-fledged "Industrial' Federation in the last 100years, he informed.



Giving his welcome address, Ravindra Modi, President of FTAPCCI, spelled out vision and mission of the federation for the next 100 years.

"To remain a vibrant Apex Federation, serving as the voice for business, dedicated to shaping policy and procedures, ensure the coordination of business and government, resulting in improved economies of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh" will be our mission for next 100 years, Modi told.



Our vision for next 100 years is to incessantly lead the business community towards sustainable economic growth, advocate a professional business climate. To develop innovative solutions that create jobs, increase domestic and foreign investment and help business thrive and entrepreneurs strive. We also aim to develop skills for tomorrow's start-ups, workforce, and entrepreneurs. Eventually, our goal said Ravindra Modi said is to earn a place of pride for both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh among the Top 5 prosperous states in the nation.



Ravindra Modi announced that in the absence of historical document evidence of the date of its foundation, he declared that this very day the December 23rd would be observed as its Foundation Day every year.



Ravinder Modi also highlighted some of the initiatives the organization would embark on in future. Some of these include setting up of IPR Facilitation Centre; ADR Centers, Incubation Centers, and Entrepreneurship Development Centers.



Speaking further he added that they were planning to make FTAPCCI be a knowledge chamber. We will get into industry data collection, Market Research and analysis sectoral and industry wise, Modi informed



Another important area FTAPCCI embarked upon is Intellectual Property Rights (IPR). We will set up an IPR Center to Protect Intellectual Property Right of the companies. In an era of globalization and collaboration, Intellectual Property Rights give the competitive advantage over others. And it shall be crucial for the industry to protect their Intellectual Properties, he informed.



We will also be setting up Alternative Dispute Resolution Center (ADR), Modi informed and added that that piling up of cases in judicial courts, delay in judgments and rising cost of litigation calls for setting up of ADR Center. It will help resolve the issues of its fraternity, Modi informed.



We will also set up Incubation Centers. We have applied to the government for necessary clearances, Ravindra Modi told. These will be set up in an innovative way where an existing, experienced member can provide a hand-holding support and guide the start-ups. FTAPCCI also proposes to set up an International Trade Promotion Center to help its members expand their business globally.



The Federation constitutes of large, medium, small industries, traders, professionals. It has about 3500 direct members. 160 trade and industrial associations are also its members.

Photo Caption: Group Photograph of FTAPCCI team with President of India Pranab Mukherjee and ESL Narasimhan, Governor of TS & AP states on the occasion of Centenary Celebrations of the organisation