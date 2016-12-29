Bollineni Hillside II – Nearing Completion

Bollineni Hillside, a pristine real estate project from BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd., is an integrated and self contained township spread across 100 Acres. Phase 1 of this project has been a huge success and is now home to many happy families. And though Phase 1 of our project is mostly occupied there’s still a way that you can make this Shangrila your aspirational heavenly abode. At Bollineni Hillside, world-class modern amenities and nature’s gift blend in complete harmony, providing you a perfectly balanced living. Enclosed within breathtaking natural settings, with green hills on one side and a serene lake on the other, the township promises an environment that’s sustainable and Eco-friendly. This project is located in close proximity to Shollingnallur & Medavakkam and is well connected with all social infrastructures & SEZ’s like Elcot & Sipcot.



Quality Construction: Construction of Bollineni Hillside 2 is an in house construction activity by BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd., who are one of the pioneering infrastructure companies in India. Skilled manpower and state of the art construction equipment and practices make sure that we never have to compromise on our quality. To ensure that all the desired standards of quality are achieved we have a robust in-house PMC team to monitor the construction activity with clinical efficiency.



Superior Specifications: All the apartments are provided with superior specifications and the bathroom fittings are from Jaquar, Switches are from Legrand, windows are of UPVC, etc.



Bollineni Hillside 2 Designers: A reputed team from well accomplished companies such as Vernekar Associates are the Architects, ISA Design studio are the structural Consultant, SK Associates are the plumbing & sanitary consultant, Entask are the electrical consultant and Malik Reality are the Landscape consultant.



Attention to Detail: Bollineni Hillside 2 is a part of 100 acre integrated township. It is strategically located and very well connected with all social infrastructure & SEZ’s. Bollineni Hillside 2 is spread across 8.5 Acres and offers 499 luxurious Apartments of 1, 2, 2.5 & 3 BHK. The structure has two designs: Basement+Ground+3 floors and Stilt+4 floors. The project already has its amenities like club House, School, Restaurant etc. which are already functional. It is located in an Eco-friendly area with exquisite landscaping. The design ensures that there is zero traffic in the ground floor level. Each apartment is 100% Vastu compliant & offers a 180 degree view of the serene surroundings.



World Class Club House: Bollineni Hillside has a world class club house spread over an area of 60,000 sqft with amenities like Café/Coffee Bar, Restaurant, Library, Business center with discussion rooms, Guest Rooms (10 nos.), Multipurpose Hall / Banquet Hall, Theater, Spa, Gymnasium, Aerobics/Yoga studio, Two Squash Courts, Indoor Badminton Courts (2 nos.), Video Games Arena, Virtual Golf Simulation, Table Tennis, Kids Play Area.

About BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd.



As a premier real estate development company, BSCPL is actively pursuing excellence in South India. The company already has a significant presence in Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad.