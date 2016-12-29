

Source : Betaout Thursday, December 29, 2016 1:53PM IST (8:23AM GMT) Betaout Identifies E-commerce Trends for 2017 New Delhi, Delhi, India According to a ASSOCHAM-Forrester study, India's E-commerce revenue is expected to jump from $26 billion in 2016 to $103 billion in 2020. While in terms of the base, India may be lower than China and other giants like Japan, the Indian rate of growth is way ahead of others. Against India's annual growth rate of 51%, China's E-commerce market is growing at 18%, Japan at 11% and South Korea at 10%, according to the joint study.



Given the potential of the E-commerce industry in India, Betaout has identified key trends that will define 2017 for the category:

Demise of the discounts: Companies will go after profitable growth rather than wooing customers with deep discounts (in other words, running on losses). A bigger user base will just be the cue for companies to reduce discounts and focus on profitable growth.

The Demonetization Impact: With the cash scarcity in the markets – Cash on Delivery will be impacted. The year 2017 will see near-complete digitization of payments for E-commerce companies

Consolidation: The trend of consolidation in the Indian E-commerce sector is here to stay. Mergers and acquisitions will lead the way as investors push for profitability and better unit economics. In addition, home-grown E-commerce players feeling the heat from international players will likely come together to enhance offerings and strengthen their market position.

Rise of private labels: The E-commerce industry in India is getting increasingly more competitive and therefore there is a need to stand out in the crowd. As the online ecosystem matures, private labels are expected to be the key differentiator, with their scope becoming more broad-based in coming years.

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: With the advent of AI, companies can market their products more effectively by leveraging enhanced intelligence through application of data available along with analytics and tracking software. This will lead to more intense targeted marketing approaches.

The Chatbot Era: Chatbots, or chatter robots, are designed to simulate conversation with human users usually over the internet. They will gain prominence in 2017 and will assist E-commerce companies in providing seamless customer service – from start to the end of the purchasing process.

Commerce and E-commerce: While we are already witnessing a rise in unified Commerce, 2017 will see them come together as a single point of strategy and execution. The need will arise from the merging of IT infrastructures, aimed at seamless integration of physical and e-stores, thereby developing a single touch-point for multiple utility.

About Betaout



Betaout is a SAAS based offering, an all-in-one E-commerce & B2C marketing software platform. It allows E-commerce companies to build user intelligence databases and provides tools to engage with users through email, on-site engagement, mobile push, live-chat, SMS, and through other channels. It enables E-commerce companies to increase conversions and personalize user engagement using real-time user persona and intent data. Betaout was selected as Top-24 Challenge Finalist and the only start-up from India in Nikkei Pioneers Asia. Betaout also holds the distinction of being the 2nd Indian startup to get selected for Techstars Chicago 2015, a US-based accelerator. They were recently nominated to be part of the Microsoft Accelerator program & were ranked amongst Top 50 Emerging IT Companies in India at NASSCOM EMERGE 50 Awards.



Existing marketing tools in the market used by E-commerce companies and B2B sites are general in nature and need a high degree of customization prior to delivering value.



Betaout differentiates itself by offering a customized set of tools tailored to the needs of E-commerce players. Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India. Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+

