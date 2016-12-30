

Source : Azure Power Friday, December 30, 2016 10:39AM IST (5:09AM GMT) NYSE:AZRE(NYSE:AZRE) Azure Power Announces ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 Certification New Delhi, Delhi, India Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE), a leading solar power producer in India, has been awarded ISO certifications from the Bureau Veritas for ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004. These certifications are for consistently meeting our customer’s requirements and improving the quality of our Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Asset Management systems and processes, while ensuring that we take the utmost care to fulfil our environmental responsibilities.



The ISO international standards are strategic tools that reduce costs by minimizing waste and errors and increasing productivity. The ISO standards will provide the company with tried and tested frameworks for taking a systematic approach to continually improving the organization's processes and ensuring regulatory compliances.



Inderpreet Wadhwa, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Azure Power said, “We are pleased to have ended 2016 with obtaining the ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certifications. The certifications reflect our strong project development, engineering, and execution capabilities and are a testament to our efficiency and reliability as a trusted solar power producer.”



Through such initiatives, Azure Power aims to further strengthen its contribution towards the country’s economic development, environment and society by providing unique and distributed solar power service to communities, governments, and commercial customers throughout India.



About Azure Power



Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE) is a leader in the Indian solar industry and has developed, constructed and operated solar projects of varying sizes, from utility scale to rooftop, since its inception in 2008. Azure Power has a strong track record in delivering solar power projects, from the construction of India’s first private utility scale solar PV power plant in 2009, implementation of the first MW scale rooftop under the smart city initiative in 2013, to the largest solar plant (100 MW) under India’s National Solar Mission (NSM) policy in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. With its in-house engineering, procurement and construction expertise and advanced in-house operations and maintenance capability, Azure Power manages the entire development and operation process, providing low-cost solar power solutions to customers throughout India.



