Armstrong Bestowed with CII’s National Award of 2016 for Intralogistics Automation Excellence

Armstrong, a pioneer in providing next generation fully automatic parcel sorting, inbound automation, truck loading & unloading solution won a coveted CII SCALE Award at a grand function held in New Delhi on 16th Dec’2016. “This award underscores our unique positioning in logistics automation solution providers space and energizes us to continue to make lives easy for our marquee customers, today and tomorrow,” said Pranav Majgaonkar, MD – Armstrong, while accepting the award.

Vineet Majgaonkar, Chairman – Armstrong issued a note expressing his deep sense of gratitude towards the valuable customers, spread across the globe, whose unstinted faith has made Armstrong achieve this feat. “It’s their success which we humbly accept today”, he says.

Armstrong is the first, now amongst many, automated solutions companies in India that provides state-of-the-art logistics enablers to its global customers, which include fully automatic parcel sorting, inbound automation, truck loading & unloading solution. These solutions primarily comprise of Mechatronic Hardware, Controls & Software which connect them to customers’ WMS/ERP/Web Services. Since 2008, Armstrong has helped the industry achieve high throughputs with accuracy, space and resource optimization.

Armstrong plans to rapidly grow globally over next few years by leveraging its thrust on innovation & service excellence. It plans to invest aggressively in talent acquisition and global market development. To accelerate the growth, it plans to acquire companies with niche expertise in allied solutions.

To conclude, Vineet adds, “We continue to live and breathe our vision of “lives made easy for worldwide customers”, and thereby place India on the world map in our own area proficiency, where there is a formidable global competition, which we are confident of cracking with our dedication, hard work and restless drive for innovation.”



More information on Armstrong & its solution on www.armstrongltd.com

Photo Caption: Armstrong awarded 2016 CII National Award for Intralogistics Automation excellence