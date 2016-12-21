

Source : Akzo Nobel India Limited Wednesday, December 21, 2016 6:50PM IST (1:20PM GMT) (NSE:AKZOINDIA)(BSE:500710 ) AkzoNobel India Wins Two Prestigious Awards at World Business Conclave 2016 AkzoNobel India awarded ‘Pioneer in Coatings Technology’ and Mr. Nihal Kaviratne, CBE, Chairman of the Board of Directors for driving ‘Business Excellence’ New Delhi, Delhi, India AkzoNobel India a leading paints and coatings company was conferred as the 'Pioneer in Coatings Technology' and Mr. Nihal Kaviratne, CBE, Chairman of the Board of Directors was awarded for driving ‘Business Excellence’ at the World Business Conclave 2016, Hong Kong on 11 December 2016. The event acknowledged brands and leaders across the Asia-Pacific region for business excellence, showcasing innovation, adopting digitalization and technology as part of their growth plans.



The award celebrated Asia-Pacific's Success Story (APSS) organized by Stimulus Research Services, in collaboration with The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) and Dun & Bradstreet (D&B). The evaluation of entries, scoring and the overall process was reviewed and certified by PricewaterhouseCoopers.



Commenting on this Mr. Jayakumar Krishnaswamy, Managing Director, AkzoNobel India said, “It is a proud moment for us. I would like to congratulate everybody and thank our Chairman Mr. Nihal Kavirantne, CBE under whose able and dynamic leadership we have emerged a stronger and agile organization. Our strategies are working well for us, as is evident in our performance. Our action will focus on greater emphasis in driving organic growth and innovation, deploying new organization model, building a continuous improvement culture, and furthering operational excellence. In the coming years, we will continue to build a portfolio of high performance products to complement our agenda for creating everyday essentials.”



Nihal Kaviratne, CBE, Chairman and Board of Director, AkzoNobel India added “I feel honoured and would like to thank all my colleagues, valued stakeholders and partners for their continuous support and belief. The leadership team has together proven the power of one by taking forward our mission to create everyday essentials for our customers. These awards are a testimony and reflection of our commitment and culture of improvement, innovation and operational excellence. This has certainly made us more agile enabling growth in the face of global economic uncertainties.”



About AkzoNobel India



AkzoNobel creates everyday essentials to make people’s lives more liveable and inspiring. As a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals, we supply essential ingredients, essential protection and essential colour to industries and consumers worldwide. Backed by a pioneering heritage, our innovative products and sustainable technologies are designed to meet the growing demands of our fast-changing planet, while making life easier. Consistently ranked as a leader in sustainability, we are dedicated to energising cities and communities while creating a protected, colourful world where life is improved by what we do.



AkzoNobel India has been present in India for over 60 years and is a significant player in the paints industry. In 2008, the company became a member of the AkzoNobel Group. Our portfolio includes well-known brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International and Interpon. With employee strength of close to 1,900, AkzoNobel India has manufacturing sites, offices and a distribution network spread across the country. All manufacturing facilities have a state-of-the art environmental management system. Its commitment to Health, Safety, Environment & Security (HSE&S) has been among the best in class globally, with due care being taken to protect the people and the environment



Safe Harbour Statement



This press release may contain statements which address such key issues as AkzoNobel's growth strategy, future financial results, market positions, product development, products in the pipeline, and product approvals. Such statements should be carefully considered, and it should be understood that many factors could cause forecasted and actual results to differ materially from these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, price fluctuations, currency fluctuations, developments in raw material and personnel costs, pensions, physical and environmental risks, legal issues, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures.

