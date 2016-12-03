3rd Eco-friendly Electric Vehicle Expo ‘EV-EXPO’ Kick Starts to Massive Crowd

Inaugurating the 3rd Eco-Friendly Electric Vehicle Expo “EV-Expo 2016” showcasing technologically advanced, pollution free, complete range of E-Vehicles, Shri Anurag Thakur, member of Lok Sabha & BCCI President said, “Air pollution level in the country has reduced, in the last three years due to introduction of E-Rickshaws. He also invited E-vehicle manufacturers to increase their production and make India sustainable in transportation and environment. The MP from Himachal Pradesh said that e-vehicles should be used “extensively” in tourist attractions like Himachal.”



A three-day international exposition (23rd – 25th Dec, 2016) kick started yesterday at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi with a distinct objective to promote E-Rickshaws & E-Carts to provide End mile connectivity and environment friendly transport solutions in order to boost passenger safety, convenience and curb vehicular pollution menace affecting thousands of people in India.



Shri Chaudhary Birender Singh, Union Minister of Steel visited the EV-Expo today and said, “More eco-friendly e-vehicles should be introduced for public transport and there is a definitive need to convert to E-Vehicles to combat vehicular pollution. All the taxis/cabs should be replaced by e-cars. Newer innovations in batteries for E-Vehicles should be brought in to reduce pollution in every possible way.”



3rd Eco-Friendly Electric Vehicle Expo is in line with Government’s objective to:



To make India a 100% Electric Vehicle Nation by 2030

To replace 7.5 crore Paddle Rickshaw into E Rickshaw by 2020

Achieve India’s target of 1 mn Electric Cars by 2017

To have sustainable transport solutions for last mile connectivity in the smart cities being planned in India

To promote skill development, self-employment, job creation, better livelihood etc

To curb vehicular pollution menace affecting thousands of people in Delhi

To provide Employment to ALL under Prime Minister’s Self Employment Scheme

To provide safe, pollution free, environment friendly, cost effective transport solution

To boost safety, comfort, convenience and last-mile connectivity to the passengers

To make India a pollution free country



EV-EXPO 2016 is in line with the Government’s objective to make India a 100% Electric Vehicle Nation by 2030. The Government has announced various overarching scheme to uplift urban and rural poor through enhancement of livelihood opportunities through skill development and other means, in next 2-3 years the Skill Development Ministry will provide training to 2 crore drivers to drive E-Rickshaws which will provide livelihood to 2 crore families as well.



The inhuman practice of human beings pulling another human being should be stopped. The e-rickshaws will play an important role in utilizing energy for carrying passengers and goods instead of the degrading practice of using physical human labour. The government aims to replace 7.5 crore Paddle Rickshaw into E Rickshaw by 2020.”

“Rapid increase of E-Vehicles (e-rickshaws & e-carts) in India has propelled the Govt. & various stakeholders to formulate robust framework to regulate the E-Vehicles industry in India. Govt. is all out to promote E-Rickshaws & E-Carts to provide sustainable transport solutions for last mile connectivity in the smart cities being planned in India and environment friendly transport solutions in order to boost passenger safety, convenience and in making India pollution free country,” said Mr Rajiv Arora, Founder Member Electric Rickshaw Manufacturers Association & Organizer EV-Expo.



“We thank the current government and specially Mr Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport, for bringing in place a progressive policy regime which has encouraged the E-Vehicle industry while promoting intelligent green transport solutions,” said Mr Anuj Sharma, Chairman, E-Rickshaw Committee, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.



The three-day international EV-EXPO at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from December 23 to December 25, 2015 at Hall No 14 will showcase the latest technological advancements in environment-friendly 2/3/4 wheeler electric vehicles, component, services and products for the transportation of passengers and goods.



For the first ever time in EV-Expo, Electric Car “Soni 4WC” & Lithium battery was showcased by Soni E-Vehicles.



More than 200 + Indian & International E-Vehicle companies are showcasing their technologically advanced, pollution free, E-Rickshaws, E-Carts & E-Cars at EV-EXPO. Over 500 + high level business delegations from China, Germany, Sweden, Japan and other countries have confirmed their visit to EV-Expo.



Some of the prominent Indian & International companies showcasing their products are Altius Technologies, Soni Electric, Victory Electric, Nanya, Goenka, Mini Metro, Thukral electric bikes, Hitek, Indo Wagon, Jezza Motors, DMW, Eastman, Bajoria Motors etc.



“The EV-Expo in India is a great initiative that will go a long way in pushing electric vehicles as a reliable, efficient and most important, non-polluting mode of transportation among the masses. It is important that people are made aware about the advantages of e-vehicles over traditional means of transport and encouraged to make a switch so that we make our planet healthy once again for future generations. This unique platform also gives us an excellent opportunity to showcase our wide range of E-Vehicles, which are the future mode of transport,” added Mr Anuj Sharma.

Photo Caption: Shri Anurag Thakur, member of Lok Sabha & BCCI President inaugurates 3rd Eco-Friendly Electric Vehicle Expo ‘EV-EXPO’ along with Mr Rajiv Arora, Founder Member Electric Rickshaw Manufacturers Association & Organizer EV-Expo & Mr Anuj Sharma, Chairman, E-Rickshaw Committee, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.